Ireland’s Catholic schools forbidden to grant preference to Catholics in admitting students

August 27, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In July, “the Irish parliament passed a bill outlawing the ‘baptism barrier,’ making it illegal to prioritize baptized children in the admissions process at Catholic schools,” the report noted.

