Ireland’s Catholic schools forbidden to grant preference to Catholics in admitting students
August 27, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: In July, “the Irish parliament passed a bill outlawing the ‘baptism barrier,’ making it illegal to prioritize baptized children in the admissions process at Catholic schools,” the report noted.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 10:19 AM ET USA
They get money from the state - what do you expect?