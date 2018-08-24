Catholic World News

2nd Missouri diocese invites attorney general to investigate abuse claims

August 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on News Tribune

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop W. Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, has invited the state’s attorney general, Josh Hawley, to conduct an investigation of diocesan files on sexual abuse. Bishop McKnight issued his invitation after Hawley had accepted a similar request from Archbishop Robert Carlson of St. Louis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!