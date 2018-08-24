Catholic World News

Irish bishops, on eve of papal visit, announce decision to divest fossil fuels

August 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Irish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on behalf of the Irish hierarchy as the country awaited a visit from Pope Francis, Bishop William Cream announced that the Irish bishops have decided to divest themselves of all investments in fossil fuels. Bishop Cream said that the decision was prompted by the papal encyclical Laudato Si’.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!