Cardinal Cupich dodges question on resignation of Cardinal Wuerl

August 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Questioned in a CBS television interview, Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago declined to say whether Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington should bow to public pressure for his resignation. Cardinal Cupich instead said that his colleague is “a man of good conscience,” and that he would “leave that to him.”

