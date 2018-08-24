Catholic World News

Holy See, Benin inaugurate new diplomatic pact

August 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Holy See and the government of Benin have ratified a new diplomatic accord, establishing the rights of the Church in the African country. The pact now formally takes effect.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!