Pope not expected to make further statement on abuse scandal

August 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not issue another statement on the abuse scandal during his visit to Ireland this weekend, according to Andrea Tornielli of La Stampa. Contradicting several reports that the Pontiff was preparing a follow-up statement, Tornielli—who has excellent contacts among the Pope’s top advisers—said that the Holy Father believes current policies should be adequate to address the crisis.

