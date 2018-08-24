Catholic World News

USCCB, CRS: Call on Congress to address root causes of migration

August 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Relief Services

CWN Editor's Note: “As the Fiscal Year 2019 appropriations process proceeds, I urge you to oppose any cuts to international assistance and to ensure that the highest levels possible are provided for poverty-reducing accounts that address the root causes of migration and support migrants, refugees, internally displaced persons, and asylum seekers overseas,” according to the suggested message to lawmakers.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!