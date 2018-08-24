Catholic World News

Former Minnesota archbishop steps aside from role at lay organization

August 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Napa Institute has been criticized for its links to Archbishop John Nienstedt. The prelate resigned in 2015 after a prosecutor filed criminal charges against the of Saint Paul and Minneapolis for failing to report sexual abuse allegations against a priest.

