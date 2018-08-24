Catholic World News

A decade after brutal anti-Christian violence, Indian prelate discusses Church’s growth

August 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “This is particularly evident in the growth in the number of vocations to the priesthood and religious life,” the report noted.

