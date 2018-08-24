Catholic World News

Pontifical commission ‘encouraged’ by Pope’s letter on abuse scandal

August 24, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors

CWN Editor's Note: On August 20, Pope Francis wrote a letter to the People of God on the abuse scandal.

