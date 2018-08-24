Catholic World News
Judge sympathetic to Catholic peace activists’ religious-liberty argument
August 24, 2018
» Continue to this story on Brunswick News
CWN Editor's Note: The activists illegally entered a submarine base in Georgia.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
