Illinois attorney general launches investigation as follow-up to Pennsylvania grand jury report

August 24, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to provide its parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois,” said Attorney General Lisa Madigan. “We have reviewed the Pennsylvania grand jury report, which identifies at least seven priests with connections to Illinois.” Madigan, who holds degrees from Georgetown University and Loyola University of Chicago, has been endorsed by Planned Parenthood.

