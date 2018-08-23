Catholic World News

University will investigate Newark archdiocesan seminary

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Seton Hall University, which is home to Newark’s archdiocesan seminaries, has announced plans for an independent review of abuse complaints. Mary Meehan, the president of Seton Hall, said that the university is investigating seminary policies because of the “reported failure of many in the Church’s leadership to hold them accountable.” Former cardinal Theodore McCarrick was Archbishop of Newark—and president of the Seton Hall board—from 1986 to 2001. Cardinal Joseph Tobin, who now holds those offices, has ordered priests of the Newark archdiocese not to discuss charges of homosexual activities at the seminary.

