K of C leader: sex-abuse scandal calls for action ‘at the highest levels’

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Knights of Columbus has pledged the group to “work for repentance, reform, and rebuilding of the Church.” In a letter to members, Carl Anderson, the Supreme Grand Knight, wrote that “clerical sexual abuse is a global problem that must be addressed at the highest levels of the Church.” He said that “priests and bishops who refuse to live according to their promises of celibacy should be removed from public ministry...”

