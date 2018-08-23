Catholic World News

Missouri archbishop invites attorney general to review files on abuse charges

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Robert Carlson of St. Louis has asked Missouri’s attorney general, Josh Hawley, to review archdiocesan files, “for the purpose of making an independent determining of our handling of allegations of clergy sexual abuse.” The attorney general has indicated that he will do so.

