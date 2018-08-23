Catholic World News

Jesuit denounces Ohio prosecutor for seeking death penalty

August 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cincinnati Enquirer

CWN Editor's Note: A Jesuit priest stationed in Rome has scolded a Catholic prosecutor in Ohio for seeking the death penalty in the case of a serial killer. Father Paul Mueller, an Ohio native, wrote that he is “disappointed, embarrassed, and scandalized” by the decision of Joe Deters to seek the execution of Anthony Kirkland, who has been convicted of five murders. Deters has indicated that he stands by his decision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!