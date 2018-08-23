Catholic World News

English bishop suggests special Synod on clerical life

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth has asked Pope Francis to consider calling a special meeting of the Synod of Bishops, to discuss clerical life in light of the sex-abuse scandal.

