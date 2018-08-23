Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes religious freedom in address to Catholic lawmakers

August 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to persecuted Christians, the Pope said that there are “two, equally menacing, opposing ideologies: secular relativism and religious radicalism – in reality pseudo-religious radicalism.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!