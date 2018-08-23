Catholic World News

Vatican establishes Neocatechumenal Way seminary in Tokyo

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Citing his concern for the evangelization of Asia, Cardinal Fernando Filoni, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, announced that the Redemptoris Mater seminary for Asia will be established in Tokyo. Cardinal Filoni said that the project has papal approval. The archbishop of Tokyo said he was “confused” by the decision and that he had not been consulted.

