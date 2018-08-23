Catholic World News

Decades after excommunication, Kenyan group claims 5 million members

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Adherents of Legio Maria—which is distinct from the Legion of Mary—believe that its founder, the late Simeo Ondeto, was Jesus. “We are not threatened by Legio Maria,” said the head of the Kenyan bishops’ conference. “They have false teachings and fake miracles.”

