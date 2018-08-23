Catholic World News

Groups call for federal investigation of sexual abuse in the Church

August 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Members of the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) and Voice of the Faithful made their request at a press conference in Washington. Click here for a recent letter from SNAP to the Justice Department.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!