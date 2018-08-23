Catholic World News

Cardinal Wuerl’s name removed from Catholic high school in Pittsburgh

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: According to the Diocese of Pittsburgh, Cardinal Wuerl requested the removal of his name. ““In light of the circumstances today and lest we in any way detract from the purpose of Catholic education… I respectfully ask you to remove my name from it,” Cardinal Wuerl said. “In this way, there should be no distraction from the great success of the school and, most importantly, the reason for the school — the students.”

