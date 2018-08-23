Catholic World News

2 Pennsylvania Catholic colleges remove names of bishops from buildings

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In addition, the University of Scranton is revoking the honorary degrees it gave to three Scranton bishops: Bishop Jerome Hannan (1954-1965), Bishop J. Carroll McCormick (1966-1983), and Bishop James Timlin (1984-2003).

