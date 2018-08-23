Catholic World News

Miami archbishop deems priest’s Facebook posts ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’

August 23, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Ireneusz Ekiert was criticized for his posts on Islam and immigrants.

