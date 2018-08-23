Catholic World News
Miami archbishop deems priest’s Facebook posts ‘inappropriate and unacceptable’
August 23, 2018
» Continue to this story on Sun-Sentinel (Fort Lauderdale)
CWN Editor's Note: Father Ireneusz Ekiert was criticized for his posts on Islam and immigrants.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: garedawg -
Today 11:09 AM ET USA
I actually enjoyed his posts; they are funny because they have a large element of truth. However, it is probably not appropriate for a priest to be posting such things. Since they are not allowed to hold public office, posting politically on social media would be a logical extension of that.