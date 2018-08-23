Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: Northern Sea Route could transform world commerce

August 23, 2018

The August 23 edition of L’Osservatore Romano devoted prominent front-page coverage to the decision by the world’s largest seaborne freight company to test the feasibility of an Arctic shipping route—an option made possible by the melting of Arctic ice.

The potential Northern Sea Route would allow ships to travel from Asia to Europe along the coast of northern Russia.

Describing the route as “the new Silk Road” that could rival the Suez Canal, the unsigned L’Osservatore Romano article stated that “the news in itself may seem too technical and of little importance. But is not so. In reality, it is an important step” that could “profoundly transform the face of the commercial world.”

