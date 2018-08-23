Catholic World News

Pope Francis reflects on the Second Commandment

August 23, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the video of the Pope’s August 22 general audience, which took place in Paul VI Audience Hall. In recent months, Pope Francis has devoted his Wednesday general audiences to the Sacrament of Baptism (April 11-May 16), the Sacrament of Confirmation (May 23-June 6), and the Commandments (beginning June 13).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!