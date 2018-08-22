Catholic World News

Abuse claims leap in response to Pennsylvania grand-jury report

August 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Post-Gazette

CWN Editor's Note: The Pittsburgh diocese has received 50 new complaints about clerical abuse since last week’s publication of the Pennsylvania grand-jury report. The office of the state’s attorney general has received nearly 500 calls on a hotline set up for abuse claims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!