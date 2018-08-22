Catholic World News

Indiana priest attacked in sacristy

August 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Basil Hutsko, a Byzantine Catholic priest, suffered a concussion during what a diocesan official described as a random attack on a priest. The assailant yelled, “This is for all the kids.”

