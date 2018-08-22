Catholic World News

Canadian archbishop says his faith has been shaken by abuse scandal

August 22, 2018

"It has shaken the foundations of many people's faith, including my own," said Archbishop Anthony Mancini of Halifax-Yarmouth, Nova Scotia. "Today it is evident that the evil goes deeper than imagined and the need for change even more urgent."

