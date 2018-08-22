Catholic World News
Federal court awards attorneys’ fees in contraceptive mandate case
August 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on Religion Clause
CWN Editor's Note: A US district court awarded over $718,000 to the Catholic Benefits Association.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
