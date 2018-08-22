Catholic World News

Muslim couple denied Swiss citizenship over failure to accept gender equality

August 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: The mayor of Lausanne distinguished between religious freedom, which is protected by the law, and “religious practice,” which “does not fall outside the law.”

