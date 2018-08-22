Catholic World News

Activists hope South Korea’s Moon will discuss religious freedom with North Korea’s Kim

August 22, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: South Korean President Moon Jae-in is Catholic and will meet with Kim Jong-un, the Supreme Leader of North Korea, in September. Kim has reportedly accepted on-site inspection of a missile launch site.

