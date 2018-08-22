Catholic World News

Pope Francis sends video message to Ireland ahead of his visit

August 22, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On August 25, Pope Francis begins his apostolic visit to Ireland on the occasion of the World Meeting of Families in Dublin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!