Catholic World News
Wisconsin detectives hope trail won’t go cold in priest’s murder probe
August 22, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholic World Report
CWN Editor's Note: Father Alfred Kunz was murdered in Dane, Wisconsin, in 1998.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!