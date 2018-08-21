Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin tells priests not to discuss homosexual subculture

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark has instructed his priests not to talk with journalists about reports of a homosexual subculture within the archdiocese. In his letter to priests, the cardinal said that he was not aware of any such subculture, and that no one had ever spoken to him about complaints raised by seminarians who spoke to the Catholic News Agency.

Cardinal Tobin himself came under scrutiny earlier this year, when his Twitter message, “Nighty-night, baby,” accidentally became public. He explained that the message was intended for his sister.

