Catholic World News

Amoris Laetitia is Thomist, Pope tells author

August 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to the British author, Pope Francis has said that Amoris Laetitia is fully in keeping with the constant tradition of the Church. The Pope told Stephen Walford, author of Pope Francis, the Family, and Divorce, that “the Exhortation follows the classical doctrine of St. Thomas Aquinas.” He said that his teaching develops “the magisterial hermeneutic of the Church, always in continuity (without ruptures), yet always maturing.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!