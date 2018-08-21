Catholic World News

Mexican cardinal: abuse victims should recognize their own problems

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sergio Obeso Rivera, the former Archbishop of Xalapa, Mexico, has said that men who accuse Catholic priests of sexual abuse should be conscious of their own failings. The retired prelate—who was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in June—told reporters that the victims “have long tails that are easily stepped on.”

