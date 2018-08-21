Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley: ‘clock is ticking’ for Church leaders

August 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on Boston Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Sean O’Malley of Boston, who chairs the papal commission on sexual abuse, admitted: “We have yet to establish clear and transparent systems of accountability and consequence for Church leadership.” In an August 21 statement, he acknowledged the mounting anger of the Catholic laity, and said: “The clock is ticking for all of us in the Church leadership.”



Cardinal O’Malley continued to insist that he was unaware of complaints about former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, despite a warning letter from a prominent priest. He said that his secretary had not informed him about the letter. “I understand that not everyone will accept this answer,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!