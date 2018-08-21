Catholic World News
Report: Vatican-China agreement will be signed in October
August 21, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The report appeared in the Hong Kong diocesan weekly.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
