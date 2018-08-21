Catholic World News

Philippine bishop condemns extrajudicial murders of suspected drug dealers

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Your names will be written on the walls of the deepest recesses of the underworld,” Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan said.

