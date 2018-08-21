Catholic World News

India: 10 years after anti-Christian pogrom, prelate calls for ‘forgiveness, reconciliation and peace’

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 2008, intense anti-Christian persecution erupted in Orissa, an eastern Indian state now known as Odisha.

