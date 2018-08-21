Catholic World News

Publisher indefinitely postpones Cardinal Wuerl’s new book following grand jury report

August 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: “We didn’t feel it was appropriate to release the book at this time,” said the senior publicist for Ave Maria Press. “Cardinal Wuerl’s book has been postponed indefinitely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!