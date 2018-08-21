Catholic World News

Florida priest resigns after ‘serious boundary violation,’ financial irregularities

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “A canonical trial will be initiated that might result in his being permanently barred from ministry,” Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami said.

