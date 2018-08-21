Catholic World News

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar military over Rohingya atrocities

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to persecuting Rohingya Muslims, Myanmar’s military has also oppressed some of the nation’s Christians, as discussed in this recent report. The nation of 55 million is 88% Buddhist, 6% Christian, and 4% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.

