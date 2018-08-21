Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes Pope’s emphasis on prayer, penance in letter on sexual abuse

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis “is writing to all of us as a pastor, a pastor who knows how deeply sin destroys lives,” Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said in response to the Pope’s letter to the people of God on the abuse scandal.

