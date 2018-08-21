Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘profound and steadfast solidarity’ with Nicaragua’s bishops

August 21, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We mourn the deaths of hundreds of Nicaraguans, many in the prime of their youth, and are horrified at reports of desecrations of churches throughout the country,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!