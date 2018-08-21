Catholic World News

EEOC sues health care network over harassment of Catholic employee

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Shortly after the employee was hired [by Hackensack Meridian Health] to perform clinical data analytics work, his manager learned he was Catholic and reacted negatively upon seeing a crucifix in the employee’s office,” according to the suit. “Since then, the manager regularly belittled him, screamed at him, and ridiculed his work in front of others.”

