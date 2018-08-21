Catholic World News

Christian law school drops chastity pledge following Canadian Supreme Court decision

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In June, Canada’s Supreme Court upheld the denial of accreditation to Trinity Western University’s law school: LGBT groups had complained that its covenant, in which students pledge to refrain from “sexual intimacy that violates the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman,” is discriminatory. The university has announced that the covenant is no longer required for students, though it remains mandatory for faculty and staff.

