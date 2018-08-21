Catholic World News

Papal message offers reflection on God and the desire to change the world

August 21, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, wrote the message on behalf of the Holy Father for Communion and Liberation’s annual gathering in Rimini, Italy.

