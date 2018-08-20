Catholic World News

Pope Francis writes letter to the entire Church on the abuse scandal

August 20, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report, Pope Francis denounced the “sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons.” The Pontiff called for personal and communal conversion, fasting, and prayer.

