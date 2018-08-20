Pope Francis writes letter to the entire Church on the abuse scandal
August 20, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the landmark Pennsylvania grand jury report, Pope Francis denounced the “sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons.” The Pontiff called for personal and communal conversion, fasting, and prayer.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Frodo1945 -
Today 9:58 AM ET USA
I kept looking for the word "Bishop" and never found it. More piling on the priests. That must be discouraging to them. Lets fast and pray.